‘India to lose 130m jobs amid lockdown’

KOLKATA, June 15: India is set to lose around 130 million jobs in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, 40 per cent of which would be from the blue-collar domain, estimates city-based human resource consulting major Genius Consultants.Major job losses, according to the HR outfit, have been witnessed by sectors such as aviation, automobile, travel and tourism, food, entertainment and to some extent in the manufacturing segment."The situation is still uncertain. Some Covid-19-servicing industries like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, IT services, essential retail continued to do good business during this difficult period. So, there will be an incremental rise in the jobs in these industries," said R P Yadav, chairman and MD of Genius Consultants.Shortage of working capital has been another area of concern for the industry, feel experts. Although the government has given certain tax benefits and EMI, or loan benefits but the interest rate will be around 9per cent. -TNN