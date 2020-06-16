Video
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:30 AM
Indian GDP to contract 5pc in current fiscal

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

DUBAI, June 14: The Indian economy, hit severely by the Covid-19 inflicted devastation, is heading for a five per cent negative growth in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2021, S&P Global Ratings said on Sunday.
Revising a pre-pandemic growth expectation of 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal, the ratings agency said the crisis would also challenge important reform work that the government has been implementing to liberalise and energise the national economy.
We expect the speed of India's post-crisis recovery to have long-term implications for the sovereign credit rating (BBB-/Stable/A-3).  In our base-case scenario, India's economy will strongly recover following the deep contraction in this fiscal year; we forecast real GDP growth at 8.5 per cent in fiscal 2022," S&P said, adding that  India's wide range of structural trends, including healthy demographics and competitive unit labour costs, work in its favour.
S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Andrew Wood said economic reforms, if executed well, would support this outcome. "With a recovery of this magnitude, India's 10-year weighted average real GDP per capita growth will likely stay well above the average of its peers. We see a risk of a serious local epidemic, enduring financial and corporate distress in India, and long-lasting global economic malaise. Such risk scenarios may involve a comprehensive review of our assumptions of the sovereign," Wood said.
Goldman Sachs also had revised its growth forecast for India in similar line and said the economy is expected to contract by five per cent for the fiscal year that began in April and ends in March 2021. "This is a really gigantic downgrade," Prachi Mishra, chief India economist at Goldman Sachs, said. "A forecast of minus five per cent for the year as a whole would be as deep as compared to the deepest recession India has witnessed since 1979."
Similar predictions were made about the Indian economy by CRISIL, Moody's and Fitch Ratings. In its Global Economic Outlook (GEO) for May, Fitch projected growth to rebound to 9.5 per cent in 2021-22 and an estimated 3.9 per cent growth in 2019-20.
India announced a Rs20 trillion ($264.8 billion) stimulus package in May 2020. But direct government spending will be less than one per cent of GDP. Most of the aid will come in the form of government guarantees, and credit and liquidity support provided by the banking sector and the Reserve Bank of India.    -Khaleej Times


