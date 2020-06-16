Video
Budget for persons with disabilities not enough

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Correspondent

Access Bangladesh Foundation in reaction to "National Budget 2020-21: Status of persons with disabilities " on 14 along with Democratic Budget Movement, Disability Rights Fund and Disabled Peoples Organizations and some others said  it is a good sign that allowance receiver number has been raised to two lac and fifty five thousands.
Albert Mollah moderated the discussion. Discussants said allocation for persons with disabilities is only 1.96 percent of social safety- net budget which is 0.33 percent of the total budget and almost negligible. Moreover budget for vulnerable children is not enough. It has been prepared without taking into consideration stakeholders concerns.
Tk 45.92 crore has been proposed for rehabilitation and training of widows, orphans and persons with disabilities in combine. Allocation for persons with disabilities should have been mentioned separately here.
This budget gives emphasis on allowance which is 85.33 percent of total social safety net for disabled. This year education stipend for children with disabilities has been increased by 10,000 numbers which means two (2) stipends extra per Union where 90 percent children with disabilities get no access to education.
This budget does not reflect any action or plan for safety of vulnerable persons with disabilities during COVID-19 crisis. The allocation will not be able to increase the enrollment of children with disabilities in education.
Separate initiatives have been taken for persons with disabilities in business and production, but it is not made enough clear.  Allocation has been earmarked under the Ministry of Social welfare, but in inclusive budgeting it is necessary to allocate under every ministry.
Despite there is strong framework to protect disabled the budget has not make any specific action plan for development and empowerment of the disabled, it said. Albert Mollah has made a number of recommendations demanding their incorporated in the budget to support persons with disabilities by creating skill raising per head allowance.


