Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:30 AM
Business

Nagad welcomes increased social safety net allocation in budget, seeks bigger role

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

Nagad, the mobile financial service provider of the Directorate of Posts, has welcomed the proposal of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal to increase the allocation for social safety net programmes in the new budget.
The public entity is "always ready to provide all kinds of assistance to the government", it said in a statement, seeking a bigger role in the disbursement of cash aid or grants.
Kamal proposed an allocation of over Tk 9.5 billion in the social safety net programmes while presenting the budget for 2020-21 fiscal year last Thursday.
The allocation is 16.83 percent of the total budget and 3.01 percent of the total GDP.
In the revised budget for the fiscal of 2019-20, the allocation for this sector was Tk 818.65 billion.
Nagad has played the leading role in the disbursement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Eid gift of Tk 2,500 to each of 5 million families in distress over the coronavirus crisis.
The finance minister has spoken of the issue in his budget speech.
The government has already adopted MFS for the distribution of grants or allowances in several sectors. Nagad said it was playing an important role everywhere.
"Now Nagad has become the first choice of the government in ensuring transparency and instant disbursement of the government allocations or grants," Nagad's Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed Mishuk said.
"In this case, our request to the government is that MFS can play the biggest role in digitisation and financial inclusion. And since Nagad is working with the state-of-the-art technology, it is only possible for Nagad to deliver government allowances or grants to the right person's Nagad account instantly without any hassle," the statement said.    -bdnews24.com










