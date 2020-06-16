Video
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:30 AM
Bidi workers hold countrywide protest against tax-hike

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bidi industry leaders and workers held protest and organized human chain on Sunday in several districts against the proposed tax hike on the smoking product in the upcoming budget for 2020-2021 saying it will destroy the industry and render thousands of workers jobless.
They organized the events everywhere as part of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation (BBSF) scheduled central protest program.
The protesters have termed the decision of tax hike on bidi instead of cigarette as a conspiracy against the livelihood of millions of workers and traders linked with the industry.
They expressed rage over the proposed 28.57 percent hike in tax on bidi while 5.41 percent on low quality cigarette which is unjustified, they said. The leaders fear it is a conspiracy against the industry.
In Pabna, the Bidi Majdur Union President Harik Hossain, General Secrerary Shamim Islam, Organizing Secretary Md Dulal Sheikh among others, spoke in human chain program in the district.
In Rangpur, Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Union Executive President Amin Uddin BSc, its two others leaders Abul Hasnat Lavlu and Jamil Akter led the protest. In Sylhet, district federation president Imran Ahmed and GS Maruf Rabbi, among others, were, present in the event.


