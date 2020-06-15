Dr Zafrullah recovers from coronavirus, joins Nasim’s janaza





"By the grace of Allah Sir (Zafrullah) tested negative

for coronavirus with the antigen kit developed by our organisation," GK Public Relations Officer Forhad Hossain told UNB on Sunday.

He said antibodies also developed in Zafrullah's body as his antibody test with the GK's antibody kit found positive.

Quoting Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital's Dr Muhibullah Khandaker, Forhad said Zafrullah is currently suffering from Covid negative pneumonia.









He also said Zafrullah now can breathe normally, maintaining 95 percent oxygen saturation without any artificial support.





