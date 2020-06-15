Video
Monday, 15 June, 2020
14 health sector contractors to be blacklisted

Ministry asks departments to file cases against them

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020
Staff Correspondent

The Health Ministry has asked different departments to blacklist 14 contractors working with them to prevent irregularities, fraudulence and misuse of public funds.
The Ministry on June 9 (Tuesday) wrote to the authorities concerned.
The Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Director of Central Medicine Storage Department (CMSD), Director General of the Directorate General of Drugs Administration, Director General of Nursing and Midwifery Department, Chief Engineer of Health Engineering Department, Managing Director of the UDCL and Additional Chief Engineer of Public Works Department were served the letter.
According to the letter, it was issued following the
    recommendations of the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC). The anti-graft body forwarded its recommendations to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry on December 12 last year.
Following the recommendations of the ACC, the Health Service Division on June 9 asked the authorities to blacklist 14 contractors for their proven involvement with corruption in buying medical equipment for several medical colleges and hospitals in the country.
Of the contractor firms, actions would be taken against Rubina Khanam, owner of Rahman Trade International. Rubina is the wife of Abzal Hossain, a former accountant of the DGHS.




Other contractors are Abdullah Al Mamun of Anik Traders, Munshi Farrukh Hossain of Ahmed Enterprise, Manzoor Ahmed of Manila Medicine and SK Traders, Mosaddek Hossain of MH Pharma, Joynal Abedin of Ovi Drugs, Alamgir Hossain of Albira Pharmacy, Md Mintu of SM Traders, Abdus Sattar Sarkar and Ahsan Habib of Mercantile Trade International, Jaher Uddin Sarkar of Bengal Scientific and Surgical Company, Asadur Rahman of Universal Trade Corporation, Aftab Ahmed of ASL's Managing Director and CEO and Mokshedul Islam of Blair Aviation have been blacklisted.


