Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:59 AM
Front Page

Mohammed Nasim laid to rest

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Mohammed Nasim on Sunday was laid to rest at Banani graveyard near his father's grave in the capital.
The veteran politician and freedom fighter Nasim was given a guard of honour before his burial.
Earlier, the first namaz-e-janaza of Mohammed Nasim, the spokesperson of the 14-party alliance, was held at about 9:40 am at Dhanmondi's Sobhanbagh Jam-e-Mosque where several hundred people took part.
He was buried at Banani graveyard around 11 am after his second namaz-e-janaza at Banani Jam-e-Mosque at 10:30 am.
AL leaders and activists joined the second janaza of the former minister of health, home, post and telecommunications and public works abiding by the health guidelines and maintaining physical distancing amid the Covid-19 transmission threats.
On behalf of President Abdul Hamid, his military secretary paid homage to Nasim after the second
    janaza while on behalf of the Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina the military secretary to PM showed respect to the veteran AL leader.
Later, the AL leaders and activists and representatives from different social, political and cultural organizations paid tributes to Nasim.
AL presidium members Abdur Razzaque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries Mirza Azam and Ahmad Hossain, Office Secretary Biplab Barua were, among others, present on the occasion.
Tanvir Shakil Joy, elder son of Nasim and former lawmaker and his family members were also present.
Mohammed Nasim, son of Capt. (Rtd) Mansur Ali, one of the four national leaders and closed aide of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital of Shyamoli since June 1 this year.
Nasim is survived by his wife, three sons and a host of relatives and admirers.
He was admitted to the hospital on June 1. Later at night, after testing sample he was found coronavirus positive.


