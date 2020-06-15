Closure of edn instts to be extended again





A firm decision will come from a meeting of officials of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Monday morning and will take effect immediately, said an official of the Ministry of Education.

Earlier, the government had ordered all educational institutions to remain closed from the middle of March.

Later, the closure was extended several times after the outbreak of coronavirus had spread out across the country and the last declaration of closure was effective till June 15 as general holidays in all the educational institutions.

The government has taken a few initiatives to compensate for the students' education loss in primary, secondary,

technical and madrasa levels as the students could not attend classes.

The government initiatives include Sangsad Television education programmes and planning to introduce telephonic education service for primary and secondary level students very soon.

The respective ministries have taken such decision observing the current situation of corona pandemic which is counting at least 40 deaths and thousand of infections every day.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Md Akram-Al-Hossain, Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education said all the educational intuitions will remain closed until the corona situation gets normal.

"Tomorrow we (Ministry of education and Ministry of Ministry of Primary and Mass Education) will hold a meeting and decide on how many more days all the educational institutes will remain closed. But primarily we are planning to close all educational institution till June 30," he said.

He also noted that they do not want to risk the lives of the students by reopening schools and colleges in a hurry.

"Now we are focused on the methods, suitable and effective methods of education that can help students improve their knowledge at home during the closure," he added.



















