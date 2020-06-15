Video
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:59 AM
Country sees 3,141 new C-19 cases, 32 deaths

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The health authorities on Sunday confirmed the detection of the 3,141 new coronavirus patients in the span of 24 hours, raising the total number to 87,520.
During this period, 32 people died of coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,171.
Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at a daily health bulletin.
Sixty laboratories across
    the country tested 14,505 samples in the last 24 hours, she added.
"The detection rate of new patients on Sunday is 21.65 percent," she said.
Across the country, 903 more patients recovered, she said adding that so far 18,730 people have recovered from the disease.
Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 21.4 percent and the mortality rate is 1.34 percent in the country.
Among the deceased, 27 are male and five were female.     -UNB


