Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:58 AM
Sk Abdullah died of C-19, buried in  Gopalganj

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah, who passed  away on Saturday night, was buried at his family graveyard in Gopalganj after Asr prayer on Sunday maintaining health guidelines.
He was infected with coronavirus. His blood sample was collected for Covid 19 test. In the result of Covid 19 test, he was found positive on Sunday.
Before burial of the elderly AL leader he was given guard of honour. His body was sent to Gopalganj through a freezing ambulance. After namaz-e-janaza on the premises of his village mosque at Kekania in Gopalganj sadar upazila, he was buried at his family graveyard next to his parents' graves.
State Minister Sheikh Abdullah passed away late Saturday night at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital at age of 74 while he was admitted there for treatment for a mild stroke. He was later tested positive for coronavirus infection.


