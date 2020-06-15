10 CCC areas marked red zones





Mayor of Chattogram AJM Nasiruddin held a meeting with the senior officials of Health Department of Chattogram on Sunday evening.

The Civil Surgeon Office and the Health Department of Chattogram will jointly implement the decision of the City Corporation.

Meanwhile, areas that were marked as red zones in Chattogram are - ward 37, 38 of Chattogram port, ward 39 of Patenga, ward 10 of Pahartali, 16, 20, 21 and 22 no ward of Kotowali, ward 14 of Khulshi and ward 26 of Halishahar.

The decision to put the city under lockdown is likely to be taken as the CCC area has seen a big rise in the number of Covid-19 patients.

Chattogram city has only 36 Intensive Care Units (ICUs) for its 8 million people.

Of them, the General Hospital has 10 ICUs, Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) 6 ICUs, Holy Crescent Hospital 10 ICUs, Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital 2 ICUs and Ma O Shishu Hospital 4 ICUs.

The Health Department of Chattogram is struggling to provide ICU facility for its 5000 coronavirus patients.

Most of the infected people are out of the medical service of ICU in Chattogram.

The Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, told the Daily Observer that Chattogram had witnessed the record numbers of COVID infected patients on Saturday.

As many as 269 people were infected with the virus on Saturday. It was the highest number in a single day, he said.

The total numbers of COVID-19 patients has now reached 5084 in Chattogram while the death toll is 371, the Civil Surgeon said.

Meanwhile, more than 1050 patients kept in home isolation recovered, Fazle Rabbi claimed.



























