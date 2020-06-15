Video
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:58 AM
Red zones identified to contain C-19 pandemic

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
HM Imam Hasan

The map shows red zone areas across the country.

The government has finalised the list of red zone areas across the country as per the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Committee to check Covid-19.
Confirming the matter to journalist, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said, "A gazette notification in this regard will be issued today."
The committee recommended marking red the areas if 60 or more persons out of each one lakh people are tested Covid-19 positive in Dhaka and if the number of patients exceeds 10 outside Dhaka.
And lockdown in the red zones will be effective for 14 days.
According to the
    meeting sources, 45 areas in Dhaka north and south city corporations were marked as red zones.
17 red zone areas of Dhaka north are Gulshan, Badda, Cantonment, Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Rampura, Aftabnagar, Mohammadpur, Kallayanpur, Mogbazar, Airport, Banasree, Rajabazar, Uttara and Mirpur.
In Dhaka south 28 red zone areas are Jatrabari, Demra, Mugda, Gendaria, Dhanmondi, Jigatola, Lalbagh, Azimpur, Basabo, Shantinagar, Paltan, Kolabagan, Ramna, Sutrapur, Malibag, Kotowali, Tikatuli, Mitford, Shahjahanpur, Motijheel, Wari, Khilgaon, Paribagh, Kadamtali, Siddheswari, Laksmi Bazar, Elephant Road and Segunbagicha.
Meanwhile, areas that were marked as red zones in Chattogram are Wards 37, 38 of Chattogram Port, Ward 39 of Patenga, Ward 10 of Pahartali, Wards 16, 20, 21 and 22 of Kotowali, Ward 14 of Khulshi and Ward 26 of Halishahar.
The government wants to deal with the Coronavirus situation through zone-based lockdown.
Farhad Hossain said, "Lockdown based on zones is a very effective measure. So we're going mark zones now. Holidays will not be announced across the country again. In red zone areas a general holiday will be declared and in other zones everything will remain open on limited basis.
Besides, offices will be open in other places as per the health rules as before and public transport will also run.
The most affected areas have been marked as Red, the comparatively least affected areas as Yellow and the least affected or corona-free areas as Green Zones.
The red zone will be put under lockdown. Steps will be taken to prevent further infection in the yellow zone. There will be caution in the green zone as well. The lockdown period will be from 14 to 21 days.
Eastern Rajabazar area of the capital has remained as a 'red zone' since the midnight of June 9. Initially this lockdown will be put in place for 14 days.
"Public movement in the red zone will be prohibited and those who need food will be provided," he added.
Habibur Rahman, the Head of the Coronavirus Media Cell and Additional Secretary of the Health Ministry, said, "No one will be allowed to enter or leave the 'Red Zone'. Traffic in The 'Yellow Zone' will be controlled. There will be no restrictions in the 'Green Zone'. No one from 'Red Zone' and 'Yellow Zone' will be allowed to enter 'Green Zone'.
Habibur Rahman said they would also seek help from technology experts, city corporation mayors, councilors and police.


