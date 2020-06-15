Keep an eye on online news portals







In the era of globalization and information technology, online news portals have enriched the news media. Its acceptance to readers is increasing day by day. But apart from many popular and reliable news portals, the number of fake portals in the country is also huge.



These fake news portals are constantly publishing false and exaggerated news. Baseless news is the main reason for destabilizing the political, social and religious situation in the society and the country. Fake news portals are responsible for spreading rumors. These false news portals are spreading various fabricated and baseless news about the corona epidemic.



Through social media many people share false and provocative information or news. Online based news portals need nominal investment to launching. So, the number of such portals is increasing day by day. Such fake news publishing news portals should be ban to keep the overall situation of society and state normal and to ensure the circulation of true and reliable news.



To stop the circulation of rumour and fake news, government authority should monitor such online news portal constantly.



Abu Faruk

Assistant Teacher









Vagyakul Govt Primary School

Bandarban



