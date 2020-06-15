

Science journalism: Context Bangladesh



Title matters, be it in a Science Journal or a Newspaper. Because it changes the way people read an article and how they will remember it. Here lies the main fundamental difference between scientists and science journalists. Scientists know, if the title does not reflect their results and discussion, they will heavily be criticized in the scientific community.

Therefore, as researchers, they are trained to choose their titles based on facts, precise, and accurate that conveys the broader picture of a research. On the contrary, science journalists select their titles that are captivating and feed the public interests. It works quite well as mass people do not care about details, often they do not even read a full article, and if they do, they would forget everything but the headline within a few days.



Let's give an example. A group of scientists from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Dhaka used the RT-LAMP kit for detection of SARS-CoV-2. This is a commercial kit and well-established detection method for RNA and DNA. The advantages of using this technique is, it's less time consuming and does not require sophisticated machines like RT-PCR. It can be carried out in a simple heat block which is easily affordable, and under the current circumstances, will definitely accelerate the number of tests in Bangladesh.



However, this technique has its own shortcomings, as it is not as sensitive and specific as RT-PCR. A simple note here, this group adapted the technique for detection of SARS-CoV-2, which has also been reported lately by several other scientific groups. Adding to this, as that research team said, it requires more optimization and validations before it can be used on a broader scale.



Soon after, several news media reported, "DU scientists invented the Coronavirus detection kit that works within thirty minutes"! It looks good for the general public and serves the purpose absolutely well, but as a matter of fact, the story was shaped, and the consequence is, the science itself goes astray. Focus on the term 'adaptation/optimization' and 'invention' here. A single miswording in the title made the whole story questionable, and despite their efforts for the greater cause of our country, now this team is being criticized by many which is totally unfortunate.



So, no wonder, the relationship between scientists and journalists would be a tough one. And, this is not only in Bangladesh, but all over the world tensions are building up between these two groups. Recently, a lot of attention has been given to the fact that science journalism is often considered as inaccurate. Of course, this is from the point of view of scientists who assume that the journalists would simply transcribe what they say. Whereas, in reality, journalists tend to say what the public wants to see.



Here is the eventual gap and this is not acceptable, because while science is all about creating knowledge, journalism should be conveying accurate knowledge to the public. Especially under a situation like Covid-19 outbreak, science journalists have an utmost responsibility toward the society where they should inform and educate the public as both scientists and the public educators. I understand they have a professional role but at the end they should become the communication bridge between scientists and the mass people rather than obstructing it.

Interestingly in Bangladesh, science journalism is a whole different story than the rest of the world. Where science journalists from developed countries often come up with ambiguous and misleading headlines intentionally, in our country, in most cases, it happens out of sheer ignorance. For instance, we have seen complete misinterpretation of news such as using Stem Cells to cure cancer. Stem cells are special human cells with the ability to develop into many different cell types. A journalist mistook it with a stem of trees and reported, "Now, tree-stems can be used for cancer treatment, scientists say".



Have I cherry-picked the extreme example? Unfortunately, it's not! It might not be the most common one, but it does fit well with the actual scenario of Bangladesh.

So, where did it go wrong? In Bangladesh, of course we have seen prominent journalists from different educational backgrounds and their contributions in critical issues. However, reporting scientific topics are entirely different from reporting crimes or current share prices. Perhaps a few weeks formal training in journalism could make one a journalist, but becoming a science journalist, it needs years long experience and extensive knowledge in science.



Therefore, the best initiative would be recruiting people with graduate degrees in science who have at least a minimum understanding or ability to research before writing a scientific piece.

I also understand the best action always is not the better approach! Especially from the perspective of Chief Editors, it might not be profitable to recruit dedicatedly a science journalist with decent payment. Hence, given the situation, the most effective step would be engaging scientists as honorary journalists. Since, in our country, we do not see recurring scientific breakthroughs or the general public hardly care about current science, editors can approach any scientist whenever they seek a scientific report.



If they need a report on an ongoing or published research where Bangladeshi scientists are involved, they can directly ask the research team to write an article on the topic. Scientists in Bangladesh should also voluntarily come forward to reduce this miscommunication.

Journalists and newspapers are considered as the mirrors of our society and the duties they perform are nothing short of heroism. But they have to be careful if this heroism doesn't turn into chasm because of lack of knowledge or preference to clickbait titles. They need to keep in mind, a science journalist should be more of a scientist than a journalist.



Tariqul Tareq is Ph.D. Candidate, The Pennsylvania State University, USA & Utsho Ali Haider is Ph.D. Candidate, Heidelberg University, Germany

























