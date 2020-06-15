Covid- 19 paved the unpaved!



Mohammad Golam Mohiuddin



What if an over corporate father cannot meet his kid physically? What if the family bondage abates? What if the nature loses its real gaze? What if we lag behind in applying updated technology? What if we don't have fellow feelings? What if we nurture indifference for the deprived? What if we are detached from religious practices? In these circumstances, Covid-19 has emerged to advocate kids' appeal to their fathers, families' yell to its members, nature's urge to its Creator, fellow's heart-pierced screaming to the fellows, and also voices and rights of the underprivileged to the privileged though it results in the deaths of lacs.



A good number of employees across the cities in the world are serving in corporate sectors which seek almost half of the day from the workforces. They start early in the morning and meet the family at night when sweet kids are no more awakened. What a pity for father! What a misfortune for the kid! The pandemic has been a blessing for both the father and the kid and obviously for the mother as well. I personally know a textile engineer who, lives at Jatrabari and serves at a factory in Gazipur, was once saying that he has cash and the desire to expend it but does not have time to do. Now may be he will say that he has cash, desire to disburse it and even time to do but not a favourable space and environment to do so. Still, a quality time he is investing for his kids and family members.



Business often makes us blind and bleak!Many professional couples are there who have alternate off days. While Friday is an off day for Mrs., it is a working day for Mr or vice-versa. A substantial number of professionals like doctors, teachers in private universities even in some public universities, employeesin someinternational firms, and bankers serving special sectionsattend their offices on Fridays in Bangladesh whereas it is a common off day here. The existing epidemic has brought and kept them under the same roof for a good span of time which was otherwise almost impossible. One of my colleagues, teaching in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering wedded my niece who is a doctor and practices everyday but Friday. But Friday was the busiest day for my colleague due to his class load with the professionals. Covid-19 keeps them close and makes them merry for a long time which they never thought of.



The emerged epidemic has minimized the gap between 1st and 2nd with that of 3rd and 4th generations.Though the first two generations are wise, experienced and skilled, they lag behind in technological applications and Covid-19 crisis certainly created a culture to cultivate the field of tech-apps for them. Thus, crises or challenges are here to make all of us fit not fatuous, to build us better not bitter.



A big number of officials have been working from home during this outbreak and to make it happen they needed to be oriented with what they never thought and applied before. In academia, almost all private universities along with some public universities, classes, assignments, exams, communications, consultation and other administrative works are being arranged through various apps like Zoom, Moodle, Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx and so on. Let us simply talk about Zoom;Yuan stated in a blog post that over the course of March,2020, Zoom was seeing 200 million daily meeting participants whereas in the month of April 2020, this figure had risen to 300 million and it was only 10 million in December 2019.



The UK cabinet and 90,000 schools in 20 countries were among new users of the app. Even the IT sections in different organizations needed to design, develop and upload various procedures in their respective web pages to meet the need during this crisis. Thus, when there is a challenge, there is a change; there is a readiness and theses change and readiness make us knowmads. As Moravec has stated, "Society needs knowmadic workers who work with context, not rigid structure. �They are being replaced with knowledge and innovation-based work which requires people to function contextually, working almost anytime, anywhere, and with nearly anybody".



Nature never did betray the heart that loved her-penned by the great romantic poet William Wordsworth in his Tintern Abbey. We have not hurt nature during this pandemic, in return it has loved us; it has shown its beauty, its real gaze and glamour. The sky has been blue; the air has had its own entity, the water has had its freshness and cleanliness. We have seen in TV and Newspaper reports that dolphins are swimming around the Cox's Bazar seashore and a huge number of nomadic crabs are passing through Kuakata and Gangamoti points on Kuakata beach. Also, we have seen nature how she has always been, how she has been gifted by Nature in vast stretches of the Cox's Bazar sea beach.One of the key components of the beach ecology, Sagorlota or the Beach Morning Gloryhas been sprouted with its pure prettiness which had almost been elided from parts of Cox's Bazar resulting from unrestrained drive of tourists along the beach.



Humanizing humanity and fraternity has been considerably accelerated across the world during this Covid-19 epidemic. General offences have been reduced;feelings for community as well mankind have been increased. Police stations in Dhaka reported that General Diary (GD) recording has been dropped and filing cases against crime has extensively been plummeted. Health service providers, law enforcing agencies and people having deep pockets have been doing the best out of them during this emergency period. Being completely aware of life risk, seeing infectious colleagues before eyes, doctors, nurses and others concerned are attending Covid-19 patientsand proving their responsibilities, humanity and sympathy for human beings. Police, government officials, various organizations even individuals are contributing tremendously to the services of the distressed people and itdefinitely exemplifies the triumphant of kindness over self-centeredness.



Yes, it is true that the claw of the Covid-19 covers almost all the countries in the world, it results in the demise of 426,508 people tilldate; the wheels of economy have already been stopped across the world, a huge number of workforces will lose their job and so on; still it teaches us how to live out of the left, how to challenge the changes, how to cope with any emergency.That is why it is truly said, "We don't grow when things are easy; we grow when we face challenges."



The author is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of English, Green

University of Bangladesh



















