

Is our attitude free from racism?



Two weeks after George Floyd's death, his body was buried. The protests did not stop yet even after he was buried. He is now in the hearts of millions as a symbol of the fight against racism. US administration being able to realise, the protesters will not return home without justice.



The incident started with the death of former basketball player George Floyd in the US state of Minnesota. Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, tortured and murdered George Floyd, an African-American, in the state last on May 25 to arrest him. Protests erupted in Minnesota over the incident and have now spread throughout the United States, even to America's fraternal countries. White people are also taking part in this movement along with blacks. Excited crowds continue to protest, ignoring hundreds of threats from President Trump and widespread warnings from provincial officials.



Trump should have established unity in a peaceful way through discussion. But instead of doing so, he has created isolation by cracking down on the agitators. This kind of attitude that President Trump has shown in controlling the situation also seems to be the result of a kind of racist thinking. Many are joking through social media that racism is associated with the name of the president's residence. White House! How can he be neutral residing there?



The situation is not under the control of the US government now. The administration could not suppress the movement even after imposing curfew. Demonstration is going on amid Covid-19, ignoring even health risks.



Protesters now demand the end of long-running racism in the United States. People are expressing outrage at various statues of America's various racist leaders. Columbus himself, a hero to the West, did not escape the wrath of their anti-apartheid movement. Protesters smashed the head of a statue of Columbus. The administration is forced to remove one by one the memorial of various racist and slave leaders.



In support of the protesters, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelisi tweets "The statues which fill the halls of Congress should reflect our highest ideals as Americans. Today, I am once again calling for the removal from the U.S. Capitol of the 11 statues representing Confederate soldiers and officials. These statues pay homage to hate, not heritage."



Democrats have introduced a bill to reform police in Congress in the wake of protests over Floyd's death. The House of Representatives will soon vote on police reform. The Police Reform Bill could be passed as the Democratic Party has a majority in the council. America is now waiting to make a new history.



History of racism in countries:

Not only in America, but also in different countries of the world, there have been many unfortunate incidents centered on racism. There have been movements at different levels. Nelson Mandela, the revolutionary leader of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, has dedicated his life to the cause of eradicating racism. Renowned African-American human rights activist Martin Luther King Jr has led a non-violent movement to establish human rights in America. He speaks of his dreams. But the question of how much the real situation has changed is still relevant today.



I would like to highlight here a relevant issue. The terms black and white are not used in our country. But if you look deeply around, you find racism that goes on silently. How is that? The white-skinned girls gets favour when they getting married even in some cases, despite less qualifications. But in the case of a black- skinned girl, the opposite is reality. Despite having the qualifications of a black girl, most often she faces unexpected difficulties in getting married. We are taught 'white' means beautiful and 'black' means ugly by our around. Besides, there is extra dowry pressure on the daughter-in-law's father indeed! In the boy's cases, skin color is somehow overlooked if he is more qualified.



Let me share another personal bitter experience here. Growing up, I heard, when I was a child, most of the people did not want to believe that I was her child. Even when I grew up and went out with my mother, I noticed even many being ensured asking my mother if I was really her child! The only reason is that I am white-skinned and my mother is not. Wouldn't you consider such thinking as racist?



Not just in our country, but in this subcontinent, racism is systematically inculcated in the minds of the people. As soon as you turn on the TV or like others, you will watch various advertisements for whitening cream. Theadvertisements motivate'white' means you are ahead of others and you have extra confidence. What a horrible advertisement, ever wondering?



Such racist advertisements have anbad effect on of all ages, specially on children. The central government of India is going to ban the advertisement of cosmetics that demands lightenning the skin color. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already proposed a draft bill with a provision of 5 years imprisonment and a fine of Tk 50 lac for such advertisements. Who knows when the government of our country will think about this?



No way to skip some people have capitalized on this racism and made huge businesses. Day by day, various types of business organizations are being formed anonymously. Huge businesses have sprung up in parlors and cosmetics stores. Some rogue businessman has induced in the minds of the girls in any way that black-skinned means they are backward. Sad but true most people take part in the ill-fated competition to whiten black skin by believing in flashy ads. As a result, they are being disserved mentally, physicallyandfinancially.



So now the question is - what is the solution to this problem? For this we must first be aware. We have to believe that one has no hand in birth. Every human being created by the Almighty is beautiful. And the government must strictly suppress any kind of hate speech. For this, the government needs to be strict.



In addition, especially women need to be financially self-sufficient. After all, everyone needs to be modern not physically, but mentally. Then maybe it is possible to eradicate racism from the society.



The writer is a columnist

























