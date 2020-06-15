

Raise budgetary allocations for education and health



The fact observed in the past annual budgets is that Bangladesh's health budget has always been much lower than the 15 percent budgetary allocation recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). It is time to revise and add more allocation since the pandemic has hit thousands and is likely to hit millions in the near future. More to it, insufficient budgetary allocations for the health sector will accelerate the out-of-pocket expenditure. The out-of-pocket (OOP) health expenditure in Bangladesh is around 67 percent of the total health spending, which is much higher than that of the world average. The government's cooperation is a must to reduce it and make it equivalent of world average.



The public health system in Bangladesh is still in shambles. The doctor-population, doctor-nurse, nurse-population ratios are far away from satisfactory levels. Additionally, inequality and soaring prices of essentials are making it difficult for people in lower and middle income groups to access health care services. The Coronavirus has juxtaposed all these widening cracks in the last six months.











As for the education sector, we wonder why our investment in education is still the lowest among the South Asian countries in terms of GDP. Why can't we prioritise this sector along with other priority sectors? A recent survey conducted by the Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) warned that the pandemic might increase the dropout rate in schools which may give rise to child labour, child marriage and early pregnancy. What are the government's plans to address these issues?



Around 40 million students across the country have suffered discontinuation of regular academic activities due to Covid-19. While it would take a long time to recover the loss even with higher budgetary allocation and specific recovery plans, how can the government expect to address these complex issues with the current allocation and without any special initiatives?

