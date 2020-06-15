Video
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:57 AM
Child marriage on at Sonargaon

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ, June 14: Local administration is doing their best but fail to stop the child marriage at Nunurtek char area in Soanrgaon Upazila of the district.
When the administration stops a child marriage at day then the family arrange it at night.
On Sunday, the upazila administration stopped the marriage of an eighth grader girl of Nunurtek High School. But, Jakaria, the girl's father, married off the girl with a Singapore expatriate man at night without registry.
Jakaria said though his daughter is in class eight but she is 17. He married off the girl considering the social and personal issue.




Sonargaon Upazila Women and Children Affairs Officer Nazma Akter said the marriage was stopped, and the father and other local representatives were strictly warned about the matter.
Legal action would be taken if they married off the girl, she added.
Last year, Jakaria also married off his elder daughter and daughter-in-law in the  same way.
It was alleged that Jakaria with the help of local Union Parishad Member Lokman Hossain and Nunurtek School Committee President Abul Hasem married off these child marriage.



