Child marriage on at Sonargaon





When the administration stops a child marriage at day then the family arrange it at night.

On Sunday, the upazila administration stopped the marriage of an eighth grader girl of Nunurtek High School. But, Jakaria, the girl's father, married off the girl with a Singapore expatriate man at night without registry.

Jakaria said though his daughter is in class eight but she is 17. He married off the girl considering the social and personal issue.









Sonargaon Upazila Women and Children Affairs Officer Nazma Akter said the marriage was stopped, and the father and other local representatives were strictly warned about the matter.

Legal action would be taken if they married off the girl, she added.

Last year, Jakaria also married off his elder daughter and daughter-in-law in the same way.

