

Three children tortured for lifting malta

Officer-in- Charge (OC) Kamruzzman Talukder of the Nesarabad Police Station said, in the morning, these minor boys took some malta fruits from the orchard of grower Abdul Jabbar Mia, 60, of Boldia Village at the upazila.

Jabber and his son Hassan caught the minors and started beating them with shoes and tied to a tree by rope.

Seeing the torturing scene in social media, the police arrested the father and son. They were charged under the Children Torture Prevention Act.

















PIROJPUR, June 14: Three children were beaten up and tortured on Sunday for lifting some pieces of malta from an orchard at Nesarabad Upazila of the district.Officer-in- Charge (OC) Kamruzzman Talukder of the Nesarabad Police Station said, in the morning, these minor boys took some malta fruits from the orchard of grower Abdul Jabbar Mia, 60, of Boldia Village at the upazila.Jabber and his son Hassan caught the minors and started beating them with shoes and tied to a tree by rope.Seeing the torturing scene in social media, the police arrested the father and son. They were charged under the Children Torture Prevention Act.