Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:57 AM
latest
Home Countryside

38 mounds of sea fish recovered at Ramgati

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR, June 14: A total of 38 mounds of sea-fish was recovered in a joint drive of river police, upazila administration, and fisheries department in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Sunday.
On information, a drive was conducted in Bhuluar Khal area in the afternoon, and the fishes were recovered.
Two trawlers were seized during the drive.
District Fisheries Officer Mohammad Billal Hossain said fishing in the Bay is suspended from May 20 to July 23 to preserve the fish stock and ensure proper breeding of sea fishes.
The owners of seized trawlers were fined Tk 25,000 each, and the fishes were sold in auction.
Deputy Director of Department of Fisheries Office in Chattogram Division SM Mahib Ullah, District Fisheries Officer Mohammad Billal Hossain, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Jasim Uddin, and other members of river police and upazila administration were present during the drive.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Child marriage on at Sonargaon
Three children tortured for lifting malta
38 mounds of sea fish recovered at Ramgati
Faridpur SP gets Wazed Miah award
Rajshahi mess students float organisation
Speech-impaired boy dies falling from tree
Two murdered in 2 dists
Two ‘commit suicide’ at Ulipur


Latest News
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing in Naogaon
Philippine journo found guilty of cyber libel
Asian stocks, oil fall as 2nd wave fears grow
ADB approves $100m loan for rural road network dev in Bangladesh
Army provides free treatment to pregnant women in Cox's Bazar
BCL leader hacked to death in Pabna
2 cousins drown in Bhola
Global coronavirus cases near 8 million
Atlanta police shooting sparks new outrage
Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win
Most Read News
Begum Rokeya teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
No more locust panic in Bangladesh
Bangladesh records 32 deaths, 3,141 new coronavirus cases
Mohammad Nasim laid to rest at mother's grave
Dhaka city's 45 areas to be designated as 'Red Zones' on Monday
Dr Zafrullah pays last respect to Nasim at Banani Graveyard
State Minister was infected with COVID-19
28 doctors die of C-19 in country
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft