38 mounds of sea fish recovered at Ramgati





On information, a drive was conducted in Bhuluar Khal area in the afternoon, and the fishes were recovered.

Two trawlers were seized during the drive.

District Fisheries Officer Mohammad Billal Hossain said fishing in the Bay is suspended from May 20 to July 23 to preserve the fish stock and ensure proper breeding of sea fishes.

The owners of seized trawlers were fined Tk 25,000 each, and the fishes were sold in auction.

Deputy Director of Department of Fisheries Office in Chattogram Division SM Mahib Ullah, District Fisheries Officer Mohammad Billal Hossain, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Jasim Uddin, and other members of river police and upazila administration were present during the drive.

















