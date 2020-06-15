

Faridpur SP gets Wazed Miah award









Founder and President of Dr MA Wazed Miah Memorial Foundation AKM Farhadul Kabir said, with a view to celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the foundation decided to give the award to SP Alimuzzaman at an executive committee meeting on June 5 for his excellent contribution to the district.

Hearing the news, many social organisations congratulated the SP.



