Rajshahi mess students float organisation





RAJSHAHI, June 14: A group of students have recently formed a new organisation 'Rajshahi Sadaran Chhatra-Chhatri Oikya Parishad' in a bid to protect the rights of students who stay in mess in the city.

They floated the new organisation through a Facebook post on Thursday night. About 20,000 members of 'Rajshahi Messbhara Moukufer Dabi' floated the organisation as they have been facing crisis to cope with coronavirus pandemic situation.

Mentionable, mess owners of the city formed 'Rajshahi Mohanagar Mess Malik Samity' following a decision of the deputy commissioner (DC) office to waive 40 per cent of the mess rents announced on May 10.

On May 28, the mess owners after a meeting said students must paid the full rent of April, May, June. If any student fail to pay the rent due to coronavirus crisis mess owners will offer them waiver in consideration, said a notice issued by the mess owners. 'Rajshahi Sadaran Chhatra-Chhatri Oikya Parishad' has announced a 26-member convener committee led by its Convener Md Raju Ahmed.

Raju said, "The DC office through a notice asked to waive 40 per cent of the mess rent from April. But a week after the notice a new orgnaization of mess owners announced that they would collect the full rents from students."

















