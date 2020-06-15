Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:57 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Rajshahi mess students float organisation

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent


RAJSHAHI, June 14: A group of students have recently formed a new organisation 'Rajshahi Sadaran Chhatra-Chhatri Oikya Parishad' in a bid to protect the rights of students who stay in mess in the city.
They floated the new organisation through a Facebook post on Thursday night. About 20,000 members of 'Rajshahi Messbhara Moukufer Dabi' floated the organisation as they have been facing crisis to cope with coronavirus pandemic situation.
Mentionable, mess owners of the city formed 'Rajshahi Mohanagar Mess Malik Samity' following a decision of the deputy commissioner (DC) office to waive 40 per cent of the mess rents announced on May 10.
On May 28, the mess owners after a meeting said students must paid the full rent of April, May, June. If any student fail to pay the rent due to coronavirus crisis mess owners will offer them waiver in consideration, said a notice issued by the mess owners. 'Rajshahi Sadaran Chhatra-Chhatri Oikya Parishad' has announced a 26-member convener committee led by its Convener Md Raju Ahmed.
Raju said, "The DC office through a notice asked to waive 40 per cent of the mess rent from April. But a week after the notice a new orgnaization of mess owners announced that they would collect the full rents from students."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Child marriage on at Sonargaon
Three children tortured for lifting malta
38 mounds of sea fish recovered at Ramgati
Faridpur SP gets Wazed Miah award
Rajshahi mess students float organisation
Speech-impaired boy dies falling from tree
Two murdered in 2 dists
Two ‘commit suicide’ at Ulipur


Latest News
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing in Naogaon
Philippine journo found guilty of cyber libel
Asian stocks, oil fall as 2nd wave fears grow
ADB approves $100m loan for rural road network dev in Bangladesh
Army provides free treatment to pregnant women in Cox's Bazar
BCL leader hacked to death in Pabna
2 cousins drown in Bhola
Global coronavirus cases near 8 million
Atlanta police shooting sparks new outrage
Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win
Most Read News
Begum Rokeya teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
No more locust panic in Bangladesh
Bangladesh records 32 deaths, 3,141 new coronavirus cases
Mohammad Nasim laid to rest at mother's grave
Dhaka city's 45 areas to be designated as 'Red Zones' on Monday
Dr Zafrullah pays last respect to Nasim at Banani Graveyard
State Minister was infected with COVID-19
28 doctors die of C-19 in country
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft