Speech-impaired boy dies falling from tree

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, June 14: A speech-impaired boy died after falling from a tree in Digor Malatibari Rupar Khamar Village under Dharanibari Union in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Masud Mia, 19, was the son of Abdul Maleque of the same area.

Local sources said Masud fell from a tree while he was collecting mangoes.

Later, he was rushed to Kurigram Sadar Hospital and from there referred to be shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

He died on the way to Rangpur.



























