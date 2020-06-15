Video
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:56 AM
Two murdered in 2 dists

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a housewife were killed in separate incidents in two districts- Panchagarh and Mymensingh, on Saturday.
PANCHAGARH: A woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Josna Begum was the wife of Delwar Hossain, 35, of Domni Sorkarpara area in the upazila.
Police detained Delwar in the evening in this connection.
Police sources said Delwar often beat up his wife Josna Begum over trifling matter.
As sequel, Delwar hit on Josna's head on Saturday morning following an altercation that took place between them.
She was, first, taken to Panchagarh General Hospital and, later, to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
She died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment there.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Abu Akkas Ahmed, adding that process is underway to file a murder case in this connection.
MYMENSINGH: A farmer was killed in an attack by neighbours over draining-out of stagnant rain water in Fulbaria Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Iman Ali, 50, son of late Asar Ali of Chouda Uttarpara Village in the upazila.
Quoting the deceased's family members and locals, Fulbaria PS OC Md Azizur Rahman said there had been a feud between Iman Ali and his next door neighbour Nazmul Hossain were logged in an altercation over removing of stagnant rain water through a drain adjacent to their houses in the morning.
At one stage, Nazmul and his men allegedly attacked Iman Ali at around 8am, leaving him critically injured.  
Later, Iman Ali was rushed to Fulbaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police detained Nazmul Hossain, 20, his mother Nazma Akter, 40, and uncle Abdul Aziz, 55, in this conection, the OC added.


