Two ‘commit suicide’ at Ulipur

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, June 14: Two persons including a schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Ulipur Upazila of the district in two days.

The deceased were identified as Ramkrishna Chandra, 39, son of Monoranjan Chandra Barman of Purba Atharo Paika Village under Buraburi Union, and Anju Khatun, 15, daughter of Jabed Mandol of Islampur Village under Begumganj Union, in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Ramkrishna hanged himself over a family feud with his wife and father on Saturday morning.

On the other hand, Anju Khatun, a tenth grader at Nayarhat High School, committed suicide by hanging herself on Friday night.

Officer-in-Charge of Ulipur Police Station Moazzem Hossain confirmed the incidents.


















