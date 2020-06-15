Man found dead at Atgharia

PABNA, June 14: Police recovered the body of a man from a pond in Atgharia Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Rakib, 45, is a resident of Naduria Village in the upazila. He worked as a labour in a feed mill in Ishwardi Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Atgharia Police Station Asif Mohammad Siddiq said Rakib went missing at around 10pm on Saturday night when he went out after taking dinner.

Locals spotted the body in a pond near home in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have been strangulated to death.













