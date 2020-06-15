Eleven detained on different charges in two districts





RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, have detained ten people on different charges in the city.

Of the arrestees, one had warrant, two were drug addicts, and the rest seven were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday morning.

Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the official added.

LALMONIRHAT: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have detained a village police along with phensedyl syrup in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Friday.

Detained Faruk Hossain is a village police in Bhelaguri Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Hatibandha Police Station (PS) Nazir Hossain said according to case statement, on information, BGB members conducted a drive in Banchouki area in the evening and detained Faruk with 97 bottles of phensedyl syrup.

A case has been filed with this connection by BGB with the PS and he was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.





















