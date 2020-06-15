Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:56 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Eleven detained on different charges in two districts

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Eleven people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Lalmonirhat, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, have detained ten people on different charges in the city.
Of the arrestees, one had warrant, two were drug addicts, and the rest seven were arrested on different charges.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday morning.
Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the official added.
LALMONIRHAT: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have detained a village police along with phensedyl syrup in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Friday.
Detained Faruk Hossain is a village police in Bhelaguri Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Hatibandha Police Station (PS) Nazir Hossain said according to case statement, on information, BGB members conducted a drive in Banchouki area in the evening and detained Faruk with 97 bottles of phensedyl syrup.
A case has been filed with this connection by BGB with the PS and he was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Child marriage on at Sonargaon
Three children tortured for lifting malta
38 mounds of sea fish recovered at Ramgati
Faridpur SP gets Wazed Miah award
Rajshahi mess students float organisation
Speech-impaired boy dies falling from tree
Two murdered in 2 dists
Two ‘commit suicide’ at Ulipur


Latest News
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing in Naogaon
Philippine journo found guilty of cyber libel
Asian stocks, oil fall as 2nd wave fears grow
ADB approves $100m loan for rural road network dev in Bangladesh
Army provides free treatment to pregnant women in Cox's Bazar
BCL leader hacked to death in Pabna
2 cousins drown in Bhola
Global coronavirus cases near 8 million
Atlanta police shooting sparks new outrage
Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win
Most Read News
Begum Rokeya teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
No more locust panic in Bangladesh
Bangladesh records 32 deaths, 3,141 new coronavirus cases
Mohammad Nasim laid to rest at mother's grave
Dhaka city's 45 areas to be designated as 'Red Zones' on Monday
Dr Zafrullah pays last respect to Nasim at Banani Graveyard
State Minister was infected with COVID-19
28 doctors die of C-19 in country
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft