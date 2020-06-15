Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:56 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Sand traders damage road at Kasiani

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Mozammel Hossain Munna

Sand traders damage road at Kasiani

Sand traders damage road at Kasiani

GOPALGANJ, June 14: Sand traders at Kasiani Upazila of the district have damaged about half a kilometre of the Bhatiapara-Kalna segment of Dhaka-Benapole Highway by running  uncounted numbers of sand-loaded trucks, which has created a serious transporting hurdle.
In addition to the transporting problem, the public sufferings have gone up immensely. For the traders being locally influential, the authorities concerned have been failing time and again with steps to tackle them.
The deplorable condition of the road-stretch (of half a kilo) is causing traffic jam every day in the locality. During raining, the road segment becomes so worsening. The traffic congestion stays for hour after hour. As if there is none to see it.
There are about 35 sand heaps within a three-kilometre stretch ranging from the Kasiani Upazila's Kalna Ferryghat to Bhatiapara crossing. Some 30-35 sand traders have been doing the business of sands for the last five/six years. Piling sands along the road sides, they are selling to different contractors and individuals. For carrying these by 10-wheeling trucks, different parts of the highway have turned hazardous.
Earlier, Roads and Highway Department (RHD) and upazila administration had developed the hazardous conditions of the road by dropping sand and brick chips. But the road has turned again deplorable due to the recent heavy rains.
A transport driver of this road said, for the week-long incessant down-pouring, the potholes of the road have got diving  down. It has made the condition of the road more non-communicative.
RHD Executive Engineer Khondakar Mohammad Shariful Alam said they have informed the highest authorities for taking necessary step to repair the broken parts of the road and bring the sand traders under law.
Local and commuters have demanded removing the sand piles from the existing spots.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Child marriage on at Sonargaon
Three children tortured for lifting malta
38 mounds of sea fish recovered at Ramgati
Faridpur SP gets Wazed Miah award
Rajshahi mess students float organisation
Speech-impaired boy dies falling from tree
Two murdered in 2 dists
Two ‘commit suicide’ at Ulipur


Latest News
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing in Naogaon
Philippine journo found guilty of cyber libel
Asian stocks, oil fall as 2nd wave fears grow
ADB approves $100m loan for rural road network dev in Bangladesh
Army provides free treatment to pregnant women in Cox's Bazar
BCL leader hacked to death in Pabna
2 cousins drown in Bhola
Global coronavirus cases near 8 million
Atlanta police shooting sparks new outrage
Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win
Most Read News
Begum Rokeya teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
No more locust panic in Bangladesh
Bangladesh records 32 deaths, 3,141 new coronavirus cases
Mohammad Nasim laid to rest at mother's grave
Dhaka city's 45 areas to be designated as 'Red Zones' on Monday
Dr Zafrullah pays last respect to Nasim at Banani Graveyard
State Minister was infected with COVID-19
28 doctors die of C-19 in country
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft