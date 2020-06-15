

Sand traders damage road at Kasiani

In addition to the transporting problem, the public sufferings have gone up immensely. For the traders being locally influential, the authorities concerned have been failing time and again with steps to tackle them.

The deplorable condition of the road-stretch (of half a kilo) is causing traffic jam every day in the locality. During raining, the road segment becomes so worsening. The traffic congestion stays for hour after hour. As if there is none to see it.

There are about 35 sand heaps within a three-kilometre stretch ranging from the Kasiani Upazila's Kalna Ferryghat to Bhatiapara crossing. Some 30-35 sand traders have been doing the business of sands for the last five/six years. Piling sands along the road sides, they are selling to different contractors and individuals. For carrying these by 10-wheeling trucks, different parts of the highway have turned hazardous.

Earlier, Roads and Highway Department (RHD) and upazila administration had developed the hazardous conditions of the road by dropping sand and brick chips. But the road has turned again deplorable due to the recent heavy rains.

A transport driver of this road said, for the week-long incessant down-pouring, the potholes of the road have got diving down. It has made the condition of the road more non-communicative.

RHD Executive Engineer Khondakar Mohammad Shariful Alam said they have informed the highest authorities for taking necessary step to repair the broken parts of the road and bring the sand traders under law.

Local and commuters have demanded removing the sand piles from the existing spots.

















GOPALGANJ, June 14: Sand traders at Kasiani Upazila of the district have damaged about half a kilometre of the Bhatiapara-Kalna segment of Dhaka-Benapole Highway by running uncounted numbers of sand-loaded trucks, which has created a serious transporting hurdle.In addition to the transporting problem, the public sufferings have gone up immensely. For the traders being locally influential, the authorities concerned have been failing time and again with steps to tackle them.The deplorable condition of the road-stretch (of half a kilo) is causing traffic jam every day in the locality. During raining, the road segment becomes so worsening. The traffic congestion stays for hour after hour. As if there is none to see it.There are about 35 sand heaps within a three-kilometre stretch ranging from the Kasiani Upazila's Kalna Ferryghat to Bhatiapara crossing. Some 30-35 sand traders have been doing the business of sands for the last five/six years. Piling sands along the road sides, they are selling to different contractors and individuals. For carrying these by 10-wheeling trucks, different parts of the highway have turned hazardous.Earlier, Roads and Highway Department (RHD) and upazila administration had developed the hazardous conditions of the road by dropping sand and brick chips. But the road has turned again deplorable due to the recent heavy rains.A transport driver of this road said, for the week-long incessant down-pouring, the potholes of the road have got diving down. It has made the condition of the road more non-communicative.RHD Executive Engineer Khondakar Mohammad Shariful Alam said they have informed the highest authorities for taking necessary step to repair the broken parts of the road and bring the sand traders under law.Local and commuters have demanded removing the sand piles from the existing spots.