16 fined for not wearing masks at Mirzapur

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL, June 14: A mobile court here on Sunday morning fined 16 people Tk 12,800 for violating health guidelines in Mirzapur Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Jobayer Hossain conducted several drives in the municipal town and various areas of Gorai Union in the morning, and fined them.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Jobayer Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, such drives will be continued.







