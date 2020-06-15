Video
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:56 AM
Bidi workers protest raising tax

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BAGERHAT, June 14: Bidi workers staged a demonstration and formed human chain in protest against raising tax on bidi product in the proposed budget of the upcoming fiscal of 2020-21.
They formed the human chain under the banner of 'Bangladesh Bidi Sramik O Karmachari Oikya Parishad'in front of Mollahat Upazila Parishad Office in the district on Saturday.
Speaking at the rally, organisation leaders said the government has increased tax up to 28.57 per cent on each bidi packet though the government proposed 5.41 per cent lower slab for cigarette.
The government's imposition of tax on bidi in the proposed budget is a discrimination, said the speakers, adding that the government proposed raising tax on bidi to facilitate the arrival of more foreign cigarette companies in Bangladesh in the name of foreign direct investment.
Bagerhat District Unit Bidi Sramik Federation General Secretary Md Atiar Rahman, leaders Abdul Qader, Ali Hossain, Jipuli Begum, Rozina Begum and Sheuli Begum, among others, spoke on the occasion.
More than 200 bidi workers of the district joined the protest programme.


