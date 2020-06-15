108 more infected with corona in six districts





LAXMIPUR: At least 39 more people including a bank official and a police member tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 417.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Sunday.

Among 99 infected people who are admitted into isolation unit, 86 made recovery from the virus, where eight died.

JOYPURHAT: At least 16 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 228.

CS Dr Selim Mia confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

District CS Office sources said a total of 576 samples were sent to Dhaka for test. Of them, 319 results came where 16 were showed positive for the virus.

Among the newly infected people, eight in Akkelpur, three in Kalai, two in Sadar and Khetlat upazilas each, and one in Panchbibi Upazila.

So far, 117 people including 12 new made recovery from the virus in the district.

The upazila-wise break-up of reported coronavirus cases are: 53 in Kalai, 44 in Panchbibi, 44 in Akkelpur, 42 in Khetlal and 45 in Sadar Upazila.

KISHOREGANJ: At least 39 more people including Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal- 1 Judge Kiran Shankar Haldar and LGED Executive Engineer AKM Amiruzzaman were tested positive for coronavirus in the district, taking the total cases to 879.

CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Saturday night.

Among the newly infected, 19 in Sadar, two in Pakundia and Nikli upazilas each and one in Hossainpur Upazila.

So far, a total of 275 people made recovery from the virus, where 17 died in the district.

The upazila-wise break-up of reported coronavirus cases: 145 in Sadar, 18 in Hossainpur, 65 in Karimganj, 62 in Tarail, 40 in Pakundia, 37 in Katiadi, 37 in Kuliarchar, 349 in Bhairab, 14 in Nikli, 57 in Bajitpur, 23 in Itna, 26 in Mithamin and six in Austagram Upazila.

THAKURGAON: Four more persons were infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 159.

CS Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the newly infected persons, three are in Haripur Upazila and one in Gobindagarh area of Sadar Upazila.

Of the infected people, 66 made recovery from the virus, the CS added.

PIROJPUR: Nine more persons were infected with coronavirus contracted in the district in the last two days, taking total cases to 103.

On Saturday, three tested positive for the virus. Of them, one person is from Kawkhali and two are from Bhandaria Upazila.

On Friday, six were infected with the virus. Of them, four persons are from Mathbaria, one from Nesarabad and one from Sadar Upazila.

CS Dr Hasanat Yousuf Jaki confirmed the information.

MADARIPUR: Shibchar UNO Md Asaduzzaman has tested positive for coronavirus.

Madaripur District's Health Division Office confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

This is the first upazila in the country which was put under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Health Department officials, they collected samples of 25 people including the UNO for testing coronavirus infection. Of 25 people, 17 were found positive for the virus.

A total of 350 people have tested positive for the virus in the district till Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Wahidul Islam said Shibchar was the first upazila which was put under lockdown at the beginning of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The UNO worked restlessly to prevent spread of the virus in the upazila, and today he got infected with the virus, lamented the DC. The DC wished full recovery of the UNO from the disease.















