Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:56 AM
New body of health journos’ forum formed

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

PABNA, June 14: A full-fledged committee of Health & Environment Journalists' Forum was formed at a meetingin the town on Saturday.
The meeting held at its office at Randha Nagar was presided over by Naresh Madhu, Observer correspondent and general secretary of The Daily Observer Correspondents' Association.
At the meeting, A 13-member committee were selected for the next three years.
Naresh Madhu and Emraz Khondoker Bappi (Dhaka Tribune) have been elected president and general secretary of the Forum.
Among others, Abul Kalam Azad (New Nation) and Kazi Mahbub Morshed Babla (Alokito Bangladesh) were elected vice-presidents; Arif Ahmmed Siddique (Jai Jai Din) assistant general secretary, and Sushanta Sarker (Amader Samoy) finance secretary.


