Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:55 AM
11 die with corona symptoms

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Eleven people died with coronavirus infection and symptoms in four districts- Laxmipur, Sirajganj, Rajshahi and Faridpur, in three days.
LAXMIPUR: Two persons including a woman died of coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours.
The deceased were identified as Sahera Khatun, 50, of Torabganj, and Abul Hossain, 50, of Ramganj Upazila.
So far, a total of 417 people were infected with the virus in the district, were eight died.
Civil Surgeon Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Sunday.
SIRAJGANJ: Three persons including an older man died with coronavirus symptoms in Ullapara and Tarash upazilas of the district on Saturday.
Ullapara Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Anwar Hossain said a person died with the virus symptoms at Kawak Hospital in the upazila at around 4am.  
On the other hand, an older man of Baraiya Palpara Mahalla in the upazila died at around 7:30am. He was suffering from old age complications as well as cold, fever and respiratory problems.  
Blood samples of both the deceased were collected and their family members were asked to stay at home quarantine, the official added.
Tarash Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Jamal Mia said a man died with coronavirus symptoms in Bashbaria Village of Naogaon Union in the morning.
A medical team was sent there to collect samples of the deceased and his family members.     
RAJSHAHI: Two persons died with coronavirus symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in two days.
The deceased were identified as Siraj Uddin, 55, son of Sahab Uddin of Suparipatti area in Sadar Upazila, and Abdul Gaffar, 20, son of Golam Mostafa of Islampur Village in Badalgachi Upazila, in Naogaon District.
The deceased were admitted into emergency ward of RMCH with fever and respiratory problems on Friday.
Siraj Uddin died on Saturday morning and Abdul Gaffar on Friday night.
RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous said blood samples of the deceased were collected for coronavirus test. The bodies were handed over to family members, the official added.     
FARIDPUR: Three persons died with coronavirus infection and another was with the virus symptoms in Bhanga Upazila of the district in two days.
The deceased were identified as Sufia Begum, 65, of Manikdah Union, Santosh Saha, 25, of Nurullaganj, Hasmat Ali, 70, of Hamerdi area, and Alamgir Hossain, 32, of the upazila.
Of them, Alamgir Hossain, a sales representative, died with coronavirus symptoms.
As his condition deteriorates, Hasmat Ali was rushed to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex on Friday morning, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. The remaining three died at their own residences on Friday and Thursday.




Bhanga Upazila Health Officer Dr Mahsin Uddin Fakir confirmed the matter.
So far, a total of 187 people tested positive for the virus in the district, and six of them died, he added.


