

Fishers fail to manage daily livelihood at Char Fasson

After a gap of no-fishing for the last two months, the livelihood issue has been created due to the endless coronavirus impact on their regular earnings.

Finding no other alternative of earnings, they have fallen into a new trap. Their living hardship is increasing in tandem with the alarming time.

The long suspension of the fishing activities in the sea has also trapped all the fish traders with loss-incurring difficulty.

The Department of Fisheries has given an assurance of rehabilitation to the workless fishers.

After the 65-day-long seasonal ban on fishing in the sea to secure safe hilsa-breeding since May 20 last, the sailors of Jasim Uddin's trawler at Shamraj Ghat of the upazila shelved all fishing net and tools.

Various crises are taking place in their earning-off lives since then. Due to the corona-disaster, they are not getting even any loans. The living hardship has equally been experienced by hundred others like Jasim; they are passing idle time in the same fishing ghat.

This is now a dull fishing time in the Meghna and Tentulia rivers. That is why, they are in growing frustration with livelihood scarcity. According to fishers, there are 20 fishing ghats in Bhola District having 1,500 fishing trawlers. The fishers of these fishing boats are passing no-work days. One of them said, "We've wives and children too in our families. How we'll survive. We run our families on fishing."

Another one said, "If the government stops fishing we'll have no means of living."

The fish businessmen have fallen into the loss-making situation in the wake of the officially banned fishing period. An owner of a warehouse said, at this time, all engaged in fishing are in very problem.

In this situation, Char Fasson Upazila Fisheries Officer Maruf Hossain Minar has come up with the news of assisting the fishers.

Coast Guard's South Zones' Zonal Commander Captain SM Main Uddin has informed about an effective step for stopping the fishers to go to the sea for fishing.

Bhola District Fisheries Officer SM Azharul Islam said, for the first time, this year the sea-bounding 1,07,000 fishers of the total registered 1,32,000 will be given each a food assistance of 40kg per month.





















