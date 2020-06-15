One Indian soldier killed in J&K

NEW DELHI, June 14: An Indian Army soldier was killed, the third personnel to die in the region this month, after Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police and defence officials said on Sunday.

Three other soldiers were also injured late on Saturday after the heavy shelling by Pakistan in Poonch district Shahpur-Kirni sector, they said. According to sources, Pakistani forces Pakistan resorted to heavy firing and shelling in Shahpur-Kerni sector on Saturday night, drawing strong retaliation by the Indian Army.

Ramesh Kumar Angral, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Poonch, said 29-year-old Sepoy Lungambui Abonmei died in the shelling and sepoys Lienkhothien Senghon and Tangsoik Kwianiungar were injured, Angral said. -HT