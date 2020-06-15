Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:55 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

One Indian soldier killed in J&K

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

NEW DELHI, June 14: An Indian Army soldier was killed, the third personnel to die in the region this month, after Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police and defence officials said on Sunday.
Three other soldiers were also injured late on Saturday after the heavy shelling by Pakistan in Poonch district Shahpur-Kirni sector, they said. According to sources, Pakistani forces Pakistan resorted to heavy firing and shelling in Shahpur-Kerni sector on Saturday night, drawing strong retaliation by the Indian Army.
Ramesh Kumar Angral, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Poonch, said 29-year-old Sepoy Lungambui Abonmei died in the shelling and sepoys Lienkhothien Senghon and Tangsoik Kwianiungar were injured, Angral said.    -HT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One Indian soldier killed in J&K
19 dead in China tanker blast
Black man pardoned after 100yrs
Zarif sees Trump favourite to win US election
‘When we sleep, the virus sleeps too’: Pak cleric’s Covid-19 logic
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates
Trump calls out ‘evil of slavery’ at West Point graduation
Putin says US protests show ‘deep-seated internal crises’


Latest News
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing in Naogaon
Philippine journo found guilty of cyber libel
Asian stocks, oil fall as 2nd wave fears grow
ADB approves $100m loan for rural road network dev in Bangladesh
Army provides free treatment to pregnant women in Cox's Bazar
BCL leader hacked to death in Pabna
2 cousins drown in Bhola
Global coronavirus cases near 8 million
Atlanta police shooting sparks new outrage
Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win
Most Read News
Begum Rokeya teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
No more locust panic in Bangladesh
Bangladesh records 32 deaths, 3,141 new coronavirus cases
Mohammad Nasim laid to rest at mother's grave
Dhaka city's 45 areas to be designated as 'Red Zones' on Monday
Dr Zafrullah pays last respect to Nasim at Banani Graveyard
State Minister was infected with COVID-19
28 doctors die of C-19 in country
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft