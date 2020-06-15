19 dead in China tanker blast

BEIJING, June 14: A tanker truck explosion in southeast China killed 19 and injured 172, the state-run People's Daily said on Sunday.

The tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas exploded at a highway exit in Taizhou in Zhejiang province on Saturday afternoon, an earlier report said. The blast sent flames and a cloud of smoke high into the sky, state-media pictures showed. The cause of the accident is under investigation, media said.

The government commission responsible for safety production called for the investigation be completed within a certain time, state media reported, without specifying the period. -AFP



