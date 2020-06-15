Black man pardoned after 100yrs





One hundred years later, the northern US state on Friday pardoned another black man convicted of the crime, which he repeatedly denied committing.

Max Mason, who died in 1942, has become the first person to benefit from a posthumous pardon in Minnesota, a potent symbolic action at a time when Americans are confronting the roots of a racism that still taints substantial portions of society.









The pardon request was filed well before the May 25 death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The killing, caught on video, triggered coast-to-coast protests, making the Mason pardon timely.

"100 years late, overdue justice has been done," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said on Twitter. -AFP



