Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:55 AM
Home Foreign News

‘When we sleep, the virus sleeps too’: Pak cleric’s Covid-19 logic

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, June 14: In an undated clip, a cleric in Pakistan is seen telling the people to sleep more if they want to avoid getting the coronavirus disease. The cleric was seen explaining the scientific basis behind the spread of the Coronavirus recommending people to 'sleep more' claiming that the virus would not harm in the body because it goes to sleep when we fall asleep.
"Our doctors always recommend us to sleep more. The more we sleep, the more the virus sleeps. It won't harm us. When we sleep it sleeps, when we die, it dies," said the religious leader in a TV broadcast.
Earlier a few weeks ago, a Pakistani news channel while spreading misinformation quoted the government and claimed that Coronavirus comes out only after 5 pm in the country. It stated that the Imran Khan-led government has said that people could go about their daily lives without worrying about the virus since it only comes out after    5 pm.    -HT


