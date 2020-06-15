Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates





OVER 430,000 DEATHS

The pandemic has killed more than 430,289 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Sunday, based on official sources. There have been at least 7,794,930 cases registered in 196 countries and territories. The United States has the most deaths, with 115,436, followed by Brazil with 42,720, Britain with 41,662, Italy with 34,301 and France with 29,398 fatalities.

IRAN TOPS 100 DAILY DEATHS

The Islamic Republic, which has since April been progressively lifting restrictions, reports over 100 deaths in a single day for the first time in two months, with authorities saying a recent surge in cases is due to increased testing.

POLIO COMEBACK

Officials in Afghanistan say they have detected polio in areas previously declared free of the life-threatening disease after immunisation programmes were paused due to the pandemic. "The coronavirus has helped polio spread beyond its endemic region of south and southeast, and now threatens people across the country," says Jan Rasekh, a spokesman for Afghanistan's polio eradication programme.

OPENING BORDERS

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces that Spain will next Sunday re-establish free travel with fellow EU countries except Portugal, whose land border will remain closed until July 1.









CHILE TURMOIL

Chile's health minister Jaime Manalich resigns amid controversy over the country's official death toll. The government had said publicly the health crisis has claimed more than 3,000 lives but a report at the weekend from an investigative journalism organisation reveals Chile had informed the World Health Organization the death toll was actually more than 5,000. -AFP



