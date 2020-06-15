Video
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:55 AM
Trump calls out ‘evil of slavery’ at West Point graduation

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, June 14: As the nation continues to grapple with its racial past, President Donald Trump urged West Point's graduating class on Saturday to "never forget" the legacy of soldiers before them who fought a bloody war to "extinguish the evil of slavery."
Trump's appeal to remember history came as his own relationship with the military is under strain from the unrelenting criticism he and Pentagon leaders have faced over their response to protests that erupted after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
It also came hours after Trump made what amounted to a rare concession for him: He rescheduled a campaign rally planned for Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. The day marks the end of slavery in the US, and Tulsa was the scene of a fiery white-on-black attack in 1921.
"What has historically made America unique is the durability of its institutions against the passions and prejudices of the moment," Trump told more than 1,100 graduates at an unusual outdoor ceremony held during a pandemic. "When times are turbulent, when the road is rough, what matters most is that which is permanent, timeless, enduring and eternal."
In the past two weeks, Trump has yelled at Defence Secretary Mark Esper for publicly opposing his call to deploy active-duty troops to quell the protests stemming from the killing of Floyd, who was black, by a white Minneapolis police officer.
Trump also shut down Esper's attempt to begin a public debate on removing the names of Confederate Army officers - some of whom trained at West Point - from military bases, an idea gaining momentum across the country.    -AP


