Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:55 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin says US protests show ‘deep-seated internal crises’

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

MOSCOW, June 14: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the US anti-racism protests were a sign of deep crises in the country, in his first comments on the situation.
"What has happened is a sign of some deep-seated internal crises," Putin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 television, asked to comment on events in the US in the recent days.
He linked the unrest to the coronavirus pandemic, saying: "It shows there are problems. Things connected to the fight with the coronavirus have shone a spotlight on general problems."
The Russian television channel has posted an extract from the interview, to be broadcast in full Sunday evening, billed as Putin's first interview since the start of the pandemic.
He contrasted the virus situation in the US and Russia, saying that while "we are exiting the coronavirus situation steadily with minimal losses, God willing, in the States it isn't happening that way."
Russia on Sunday confirmed 8,835 new virus cases, taking its total to 528,964, the third highest in the world, while the US has the largest number of cases by far at 2.07 million.
Putin criticised a lack of strong leadership on the virus situation in the US, saying that "the president says we need to do such-and-such but the governor somewhere tells him where to go."
"I think the problem is that group interests, party interests are put higher than the interests of the whole of society and the interests of the people."
In Russia, "I doubt anyone in the government or the regions would say 'we're not going to do what the government says, what the president says, we think it's wrong,'" Putin said of the virus strategy.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One Indian soldier killed in J&K
19 dead in China tanker blast
Black man pardoned after 100yrs
Zarif sees Trump favourite to win US election
‘When we sleep, the virus sleeps too’: Pak cleric’s Covid-19 logic
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates
Trump calls out ‘evil of slavery’ at West Point graduation
Putin says US protests show ‘deep-seated internal crises’


Latest News
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing in Naogaon
Philippine journo found guilty of cyber libel
Asian stocks, oil fall as 2nd wave fears grow
ADB approves $100m loan for rural road network dev in Bangladesh
Army provides free treatment to pregnant women in Cox's Bazar
BCL leader hacked to death in Pabna
2 cousins drown in Bhola
Global coronavirus cases near 8 million
Atlanta police shooting sparks new outrage
Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win
Most Read News
Begum Rokeya teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
No more locust panic in Bangladesh
Bangladesh records 32 deaths, 3,141 new coronavirus cases
Mohammad Nasim laid to rest at mother's grave
Dhaka city's 45 areas to be designated as 'Red Zones' on Monday
Dr Zafrullah pays last respect to Nasim at Banani Graveyard
State Minister was infected with COVID-19
28 doctors die of C-19 in country
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft