Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:54 AM
Premier League's international appeal faces coronavirus test

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JUNE 14: When the 100 day-wait for Premier League football comes to an end on Wednesday, the anticipation will be felt as keenly in Mumbai and Beijing as in Manchester and Birmingham.
The global reach of the English top-flight has helped secure its position as the wealthiest league in world football.
The Premier League's overseas television rights deals for the 2019-2022 three-season cycle hit a record £4.2 billion ($5.3 billion) and another £2 billion deal has already been struck for Scandinavian rights between 2022 and 2028.
That income will be all the more welcome, with uncertainty over when supporters will be allowed back into stadiums and commercial revenues expected to tumble in a global economic crisis.
However, without the atmosphere generated by baying fans, the Premier League's appeal may be diminished in football's new normal.
"What makes it special in England is the way people react to the game," former Arsenal manager and FIFA's chief of global football development Arsene Wenger told The Athletic.
"It is the best country in the world for the way the fans respond to what's happening on the pitch. That's why I think it will be the most handicapped championship without that."    -AFP


