Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:53 AM
BFF's youth coach Nurul Haque Manik passes away

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) youth coach and former national booter Nurul Haque Manik passed away today (Sunday) due to brain hemorrhage at his Dhanmondi residence in the afternoon at the age of 55, said a BFF press release today .
Manik, who represented Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, Brothers Union Club and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra during his football career, survived by wife, one son, one daughter and host of well wishers to mourn his death.
The BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees, expressed their deep shock and conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family members.     -BSS


