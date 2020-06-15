BFF's youth coach Nurul Haque Manik passes away





Manik, who represented Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, Brothers Union Club and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra during his football career, survived by wife, one son, one daughter and host of well wishers to mourn his death.

The BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees, expressed their deep shock and conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family members. -BSS



















