Women's booters being motivated to raise fitness level





He was speaking about the national women's football team's fitness training through a video conference on Sunday.

"As all you know the women's football team have passed a busy scheduled in the last three or four years and we always tried our level best to keep the fitness level of our women's booters at a maximum level, but due to the sudden coronavirus pandemic in the world, the effort of the girls have been halted a bit," said Choton.

"The women's footballers, after their last practice on March 17, reached safely at their respective native home village. I personally myself, my coaching staffs and Bangladesh Football Federation continued to y inquire about the girls through telephone and internet and they have been told to let the BFF know if there was any problem. Though we are not physically with the them but virtually we are with them," Choton added.

"As you know it was earlier proved that the women's booters lose their fitness level if they stay out of fifteen day's from the camp. So it's natural they women's booters lost their fitness level as they are out of action over the last two months. They players are also mentally down due to pandemic, but we are trying to motivate them … they all know our training schedule of how to apply it at home. They have been motivated to bring their fitness level at a satisfactory, Choton continued.

"I hope that the Almighty will protect us from this pandemic… and the girls will return in the field like the previous. As all you know we have the SAFF U-18 Championship after September though we are not sure whether the tournament will be held or not but we hope that the girls will return home after pandemic and we hope the women's team will able to hold on their successes that they achieved in the last three or four month, Choton concluded. -BSS















