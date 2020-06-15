Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:53 AM
latest
Home Sports

Women's booters being motivated to raise fitness level

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Bangladesh Women's national football team's head coach Golam Robanni Choton said the women's booters are being motivated mentally to raise their fitness level which they lost in the pandemic CV situation.
He was speaking about the national women's football team's fitness training through a video conference on Sunday.
"As all you know the women's football team have passed a busy scheduled in the last three or four years and we always tried our level best to keep the fitness level of our women's booters at a maximum level, but due to the sudden coronavirus pandemic in the world, the effort of the girls have been halted a bit," said Choton.
"The women's footballers, after their last practice on March 17, reached safely at their respective native home village. I personally myself, my coaching staffs and Bangladesh Football Federation continued to y inquire about the girls through telephone and internet and they have been told to let the BFF know if there was any problem. Though we are not physically with the them but virtually we are with them," Choton added.
"As you know it was earlier proved that the women's booters lose their fitness level if they stay out of fifteen day's from the camp. So it's natural they women's booters lost their fitness level as they are out of action over the last two months. They players are also mentally down due to pandemic, but we are trying to motivate them … they all know our training schedule of how to apply it at home. They have been motivated to bring their fitness level at a satisfactory, Choton continued.
"I hope that the Almighty will protect us from this pandemic… and the girls will return in the field like the previous. As all you know we have the SAFF U-18 Championship after September though we are not sure whether the tournament will be held or not but we hope that the girls will return home after pandemic and we hope the women's team will able to hold on their successes that they achieved in the last three or four month, Choton concluded.     -BSS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Djokovic's tennis 'capital' shrugs off trouble on border
Premier League's international appeal faces coronavirus test
Zidane tells Real to adopt WC mentality for La Liga finish
Dortmund keeps Bayern Munich waiting
Messi caps Barcelona win over Mallorca on La Liga return
Alan Burgess 'amazed' at being world's new oldest living First Class cricketer
September IPL in Sri Lanka is viable option: Gavaskar
BFF's youth coach Nurul Haque Manik passes away


Latest News
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing in Naogaon
Philippine journo found guilty of cyber libel
Asian stocks, oil fall as 2nd wave fears grow
ADB approves $100m loan for rural road network dev in Bangladesh
Army provides free treatment to pregnant women in Cox's Bazar
BCL leader hacked to death in Pabna
2 cousins drown in Bhola
Global coronavirus cases near 8 million
Atlanta police shooting sparks new outrage
Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win
Most Read News
Begum Rokeya teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
No more locust panic in Bangladesh
Bangladesh records 32 deaths, 3,141 new coronavirus cases
Mohammad Nasim laid to rest at mother's grave
Dhaka city's 45 areas to be designated as 'Red Zones' on Monday
Dr Zafrullah pays last respect to Nasim at Banani Graveyard
State Minister was infected with COVID-19
28 doctors die of C-19 in country
Health Services Secyâ€™s wife dies of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft