Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:53 AM
Miraz opens up about his journey to becoming a cricketer

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Young Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz relayed his journey to becoming an international cricketer overcoming early struggles and doubts within his  traditional family.
In his debut series, Miraz starred in Bangladesh's maiden Test win against England in 2016, at the Mirpur Stadium in Dhaka. He was adjudged as man of the series mostly for his performances with the ball as an off-spinner in the drawn 2-Test series.  
Today he is pretty much a regular in the Tigers set-up, a long cry from his formative years coming from a poor family of Khulna. His father always insisted he study harder instead of passing time playing cricket. But Mehidy was determined not only to play the game he loved, but also make a living out of it.
"My father had always been reluctant to see me as a cricketer. He had no idea about the life of a successful cricketer. He had no idea how famous the national cricketers are or how much they earn. So it was tough for me to play cricket during my early days. But still, I managed to play in the age-level tournaments which gave me the confidence to continue playing the game I love most," Mehidy narrated, during a virtual conversation with Noman Mohammad, a sports journalist.
"My path to becoming a cricketer changedgot a turning point during an U-14 tournament in 2010, which took place in Mymensingh. I was adjudged the best player in the event, and the final was witnessed by then-BCB president Mustafa Kamal," Mehidy, 22, added.
BCB awarded Tk 25,000 each to the best three cricketers of that event, and the best cricketers were invited to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to watch a Test between Bangladesh and England. Along with the young cricketers, their parents were also invited to that event.
"My father was presented at the gallery of Sher-e-Bangla. After watching a Test match in the biggest venue in the country, my father was convinced to allow me to play cricket. He was satisfied to see the environment of an international match. I was handed the Tk 25,000-prize  during that match and then ICC president was also present at the stadium. It was a great honour for me and all of us," the all-rounder reflected.
After good displays in domestic age-level cricket, Mehidy secured a place in the age-level national team. He led the junior Tigers in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2016 which took place in Bangladesh. Under Mehidy's leadership, the Young Tigers played a good brand of cricket throughout, till their elimination in the semifinal stage against eventual champions West Indies.  
A hallmark of Mehidy's presence on the field that Bangladesh followers have recognised from the start is his intelligent cricketing brain. He also exhibits maturity and calmness beyond his years. These qualities mark him out as a future leader, as long as his game keeps developing.
Mehidy scalped 12 wickets, six in each innings, and guided the Tigers to their maiden Test victory against England. At the time, the 12/159 he took in that Test were the best by a Bangladesh bowler in a Test match.
That record still belongs to Mehidy, but having bettered it since, by taking 12/117 in a Test against the West Indies in 2018.     -UNB


