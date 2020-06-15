Video
Mushi speaks against racism

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim raised his voice against racism. He posted his photo on his official facebook page and twitter wall carrying a placard writing, "I hate racism. Say no to racism."
Killing of an Afro-American young man named George Floyd by white cope in the United States created mass demonstration throughout the USA, the flame of which has spread to the farthest corner of the World now.
However, the practice of skin-color based discrimination rooted very deep in the history of human civilization. The more industrial revolution progressed, the more racism developed, which ignored many fundamental rights for the black-skinned people. Even, it enticed cricket World as well. South Africa were banned by the ICC for racism during Apartheid.
Recently, former West Indian skipper Darren Sammy, as a part of solidarity with the fighters against racism, had claimed that Indian players called him alongside Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera "Kallu" which means 'blackie" while they had been playing in the IPL. His complement stirred the cricket World promptly. Sammy's compatriot cricket stars like Chris Gayle, Bravo and their predecessor Michael Holding also protested from their respective positions posting photos with black arm-bands.
Mushfiqur Rahim is the first cricketer from Bangladesh, in fact, from the subcontinent, who shows harmony with the ongoing global movement against racism.


