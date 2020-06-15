

Ex-MP from Satkhira tests C-19 positive

Dr Ferdows Ahmed Chowdhury, Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology and HOD, Shahabuddin Medical College and Hospital at Gulshan, told the Daily Observer on Sunday that the condition of Reza was stable.

Dr Ferdows, who is also the son-in-law of Gulam Reza, said a sample from Reza was sent for testing on Wednesday and the result came out positive on Friday.

Reza had been suffering from fever for the last one week, he said adding that his father-in-law was undergoing treatment at home.

Reza was elected MP from Satkhira-4 constituency on a Jatiya Party (JP) ticket in 2008.

The health authorities on Sunday confirmed the detection of the 3,141 new coronavirus patients in the span of 24 hours, raising the total number to 87,520.

During this period, 32 people died of coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,171.























