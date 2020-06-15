Video
Monday, 15 June, 2020
Momen urges Spain to take agriculture workers from BD

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has requested the Spanish government to take agriculture labourers from Bangladesh.
"Engage Bangladesh's workers in Spanish agriculture sector noting that there is ample scope of expanding cooperation in the sector between the two countries," Momen told his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya on Sunday.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen discussed the possible cooperation during a recent telephone conversation with the Spanish Foreign Minister, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.  
Mentioning Bangladesh as the fourth paddy-producing country as well as fifth vegetable-producing nation in the world, Momen said Spain can utilise Bangladeshi agri-labourers in the post-Covid-19 era, the Foreign Ministry release said.  
He also urged his Spanish counterpart to import shrimp, ship, jute-products, medicines, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other goods from Bangladesh.  
"Spain has the scope of investing in developing railway connections in Bangladesh," Dr Momen said urging that Spain to cooperate with Bangladesh so that countries in the world do not cancel their orders in Bangladesh's RMG sector.
Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez also expressed hope that bilateral cooperation between the two countries would be strengthened in post-coronavirus situation. Terming Bangladesh an investment-friendly country, Dr Momen said Spanish companies will be much more benefited by investing in economic zones here in Bangladesh.  
He said the Spanish companies could utilise a significant number of Bangladeshi skilled workforces in IT sector.   Dr Momen also said partnership and cooperation between different countries are needed to tackle the post-coronavirus economic crisis and it requires precautions from now.
Residences of over 35 to 40 million people in Bangladesh will go under water if the sea level rises by one metre, said Dr Momen adding that Bangladesh, as the president of Climate Vulnerable Forum, seeks Spain's cooperation on climate issues.


