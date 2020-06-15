Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:52 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Withdrawal of duty-free import of steel building products demanded

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a press conference on Sunday demanded withdrawal of existing facilities of importing duty-free 'steel building finished goods' here by foreign companies as a safeguard to protect the local manufacturers.
They also urged the government to reduce custom duties on import of pre-fabricated raw materials of steel building products in the revised national budget for 2020-21.
The speakers said this at a post budget press conference organised by the Steel Building Manufacturers Association, Bangladesh (SMBA) held at its office in the capital.
The conference was addressed by its President Jowher Rizvi and General Secretary Md Rashed Khan.
In a written statement, Rashed Khan said the government provides duty-free import facilities on steel finished products to some foreign companies for their establishment in BEZA, power plants and LNG units despite local steel building manufactures' ability of producing international standard products in the country with all modern equipment.
Some foreign companies have been importing surplus finished steel goods exploiting the government's duty-free import facilities and supplying those products to the open market that put the local steel manufacturers into an unfair competition.
"The existence of local steel manufacturers will be in dire consequences, if this situation prevails long. So, we urge the government to withdraw duty-free import facilities on finished steel products and allow us to import steel raw materials with zero duty for our further flourishment," he said.
SBMA General Secretary further pointed out that the commercial importers pay five percent as custom duty in importing steel goods whereas local steel manufactures are paying 25 percent as custom duty while importing their raw materials.
"The custom duty should be less for the manufacturers than the commercial importers in the greater interest of the country's industrialization," he observed.
The SMBA President said the raw materials of the pre-fabricated steel building industry has suffered a significant financial loss due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic as 95 percent of the industrial raw materials are imported from China.
About 10 lakh people are involved in this industry while more than one lakh workers and employees have feared that they would lose their jobs due to the pandemic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amit Shah calls all-party meeting on corona today
Beijing to implement ‘wartime’ measures as 46 people test positive for Covid-19
Ibn Sina hesitates to treat one of their nurses, dies
Ex-MP from Satkhira tests C-19 positive
Momen urges Spain to take agriculture workers from BD
Withdrawal of duty-free import of steel building products demanded
Four suspected Ansar-al-Islam members held
It’s govt’s decision whether to put Dhaka under lockdown: HC


Latest News
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing in Naogaon
Philippine journo found guilty of cyber libel
Asian stocks, oil fall as 2nd wave fears grow
ADB approves $100m loan for rural road network dev in Bangladesh
Army provides free treatment to pregnant women in Cox's Bazar
BCL leader hacked to death in Pabna
2 cousins drown in Bhola
Global coronavirus cases near 8 million
Atlanta police shooting sparks new outrage
Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win
Most Read News
Begum Rokeya teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
No more locust panic in Bangladesh
Bangladesh records 32 deaths, 3,141 new coronavirus cases
Mohammad Nasim laid to rest at mother's grave
Dhaka city's 45 areas to be designated as 'Red Zones' on Monday
Dr Zafrullah pays last respect to Nasim at Banani Graveyard
State Minister was infected with COVID-19
28 doctors die of C-19 in country
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft