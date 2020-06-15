Withdrawal of duty-free import of steel building products demanded





They also urged the government to reduce custom duties on import of pre-fabricated raw materials of steel building products in the revised national budget for 2020-21.

The speakers said this at a post budget press conference organised by the Steel Building Manufacturers Association, Bangladesh (SMBA) held at its office in the capital.

The conference was addressed by its President Jowher Rizvi and General Secretary Md Rashed Khan.

In a written statement, Rashed Khan said the government provides duty-free import facilities on steel finished products to some foreign companies for their establishment in BEZA, power plants and LNG units despite local steel building manufactures' ability of producing international standard products in the country with all modern equipment.

Some foreign companies have been importing surplus finished steel goods exploiting the government's duty-free import facilities and supplying those products to the open market that put the local steel manufacturers into an unfair competition.

"The existence of local steel manufacturers will be in dire consequences, if this situation prevails long. So, we urge the government to withdraw duty-free import facilities on finished steel products and allow us to import steel raw materials with zero duty for our further flourishment," he said.

SBMA General Secretary further pointed out that the commercial importers pay five percent as custom duty in importing steel goods whereas local steel manufactures are paying 25 percent as custom duty while importing their raw materials.

"The custom duty should be less for the manufacturers than the commercial importers in the greater interest of the country's industrialization," he observed.

The SMBA President said the raw materials of the pre-fabricated steel building industry has suffered a significant financial loss due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic as 95 percent of the industrial raw materials are imported from China.

About 10 lakh people are involved in this industry while more than one lakh workers and employees have feared that they would lose their jobs due to the pandemic.





















